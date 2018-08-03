Finance Division seeks advance salaries of federal govt servants ahead of Eid

ISLAMABAD: Finance Division on Thursday wrote to the accountant general, seeking an early disbursement of salaries and pensions to federal government servants, armed forces and pensioners in view of Eidul Azha.

With Eid likely to fall on 22nd or 23rd of August, Expenditure Wing of the Finance Division has forwarded the letter to the departments concerned in light of Note-4 of Rule-217 of the Treasury Rules.

According to the said rule, if Eid falls within the last ten days of a month, salaries and allowances/pensions may be disbursed to all federal government servants at least five days prior to the occasion.

“It is requested that salaries and pensions for August 2018 may be disbursed to the entitled individuals on August 17, 2018,” stated the letter.