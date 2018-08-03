Eight independent MNAs-elect team up with PTI, claims Fawad Ch

Numbers of independent candidates joining party is likely to increase, claims Fawad Ch

MQM-P delegation reaches Bani Gala to discuss govt formation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Fawad Chaudhry on Friday claimed that eight independent candidates elected by the National Assembly have joined the party and the number is expected to rise.

During the July 25 polls, a total of 13 independent candidates won the National Assembly seats, and according to Fawad Chaudhry, “the number of converts is expected to rise”.

“Two more independent MNAs-elect are in talks to join the Imran Khan-led party,” Chaudhry said.

The PTI chairman has summoned an important meeting at 3:00 pm on Friday, where party leaders are expected to discuss how to go about forming a government in the Centre and provinces with the allies.

Among the leaders to attend the meeting are PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Jahangir Tareen.

Tareen has been wooing the victorious independent candidates following the PTI’s triumph in the elections

MQM-P delegation to meet Imran Khan at Bani Gala

A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan reached Bani Gala to meet PTI chief Imran Khan after holding successful talks with party leader Jahangir Khan Tareen on Friday.

Accompanied by PTI leader Imran Ismail, the delegation had left Karachi for Islamabad to hold talks with PTI about a possible alliance with the party and forming government at the Centre.

According to media reports, party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, who is leading the MQM-P delegation is expected to put forth his party’s demands in exchange of joining the treasury benches with the PTI.

It was further reported that following the successful “first round of talks with PTI leaders Arif Alvi and Tareen, the delegation met Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence for the final round of talks”.

The MQM-P team includes Amir Khan, Faisal Subzwari, Waseem Akhtar, and Kunwar Naveed Jamil.

The party clinched 16 seats in the Sindh Assembly and has six seats in the National Assembly.

MQM-P had decided to form an alliance with the PTI after the polls for forming the federal government.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had earlier asked the MQM-P to choose between forming the federal or the Sindh government.

During the recently conducted general elections, MQM-P won six National Assembly and 16 Sindh Assembly seats.

It had been invited by the PTI for an alliance at the federal level.