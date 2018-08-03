COAS, Maldives high commissioner discuss regional security issues: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Maldives High Commissioner Ahmed Saleem called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release on Friday.

According to the press release, the two discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security issues during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary also acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.

A day earlier, the Kazakhstan Ambassador to Pakistan Barlybay Sadykov called on the COAS, in which both the dignitaries discussed bilateral security and regional issues.