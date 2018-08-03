China Port closed for public in Karachi: report

The citizens of Karachi discovered a tourist attraction in the city known as the Pakistan Deep Water Container Port or China Port, which has now been closed for the public after the publication of its pictures in local newspapers.

According to a local media report, the site is months away from being operational for trading purpose, but it had been turned into a sightseeing spot because of its location at the sea.

The report further stated that all roads have been blocked with concrete barriers, wooden plants, old bushes that lead toward to the area. Moreover, policemen have been assigned duties on to stop people from entering the area and to signal them to turn away.

A policeman quoted in the report said why the area was closed for public, “First you see the public, then you see hawkers and vendors, then horse and camel owners and dune buggy drivers. Some may just take over the place and call it their own like the qabza mafia. We can’t let you do that.”

Meanwhile, the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) told the local media that the blockade is because the tourists who take pictures of the area is bringing up security issues for the officials.