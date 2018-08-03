CDA issues notices to Aleem Khan, others for violations in housing schemes’ construction

ISLAMABAD: Housing schemes including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan and others were issued notices by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) pertaining to various violations.

The respondents were directed to explain themselves to CDA officials on August 8 and criminal proceedings would be brought against those failing to do so.

CDA’s notice to the PTI leader said that he had allowed construction in his housing development scheme without CDA’s approval due to which he could be charged.