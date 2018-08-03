Biopic on Sania Mirza’s personal life in the works?

Another day, another biopic.

Bollywood’s current trending genre is biopics which are hitting the screens right, left and centre. Most of the film, for example, Sanju are doing exceptionally well, pushing filmmakers to explore the field even more. Biopics of famous sports personalities including, M S Dhoni (on cricketer Dhoni), Bhaag Milka Bhaag, Mary Kom and Azhar have done well at the box-office.

According to reports in the Indian media outlets, another biopic is in the works as famous Bollywood producer Ronnie Screwvala has acquired the rights to make a biopic on Sania Mirza’s life.

While there has been no official confirmation as yet, inside sources have revealed, “Many have been wanting to make a film on Sania’s life for a while now and Ronnie has finally bagged the rights for it. The story will be a balance of her professional and personal life with the latter getting more prominence. The makers will soon select a director, after which they will begin the casting process.”

Sania was born in Mumbai to parents Imran and Naseema Mirza. However, they soon moved to Hyderabad where she began playing tennis at the age of six and took it as a profession in 2003. In the same year, she won the Wimbledon Championship Girls’ Double title and Junior French Open. The 31-year-old is also the recipient of several esteemed awards such as the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. Mirza and Shoaib tied the knot in 2010 and the two announced their pregnancy in May this year, making her popular on this side of the border as well.