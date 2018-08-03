All-clear at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base hospital after brief lockdown

FAIRBORN: An all-clear has been given at Wright-Patterson Air Force base after a brief lockdown on Thursday afternoon, the Dayton Daily News reports.

People on the base are being asked to avoid the medical center.

An active shooter situation prompted the lockdown Thursday. Wright-Patt later added that emergency responders are on the scene and that base personnel should remain sheltered in place.

WHIO-TV in Dayton, Ohio reports that the law enforcement officials say the incident “started as a training exercise.” A person reportedly fired shots into a door which they could not open.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms also tweeted that they were responding to the incident.