Aleem criticises TV anchors for wrongly ‘maligning’ him

ISLAMABAD: Senior PTI leader and one of the aspirants for the chief minister Punjab Aleem Khan Thursday criticised some TV anchors for wrongly maligning him for his closeness to the party chairman Imran Khan.

While speaking to the reporters in Bani Gali, Khan said that his hands were clean and he had not made any wrongdoing in his real estate business.

He further said that he had strained relationships with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) only because “he stood with Imran Khan in the past.” adding that he faced many issues during the past 10 years and CDA and LDA created hurdles in his business only because of his association with PTI.

Khan said that if he wanted to get undue benefits, he would have shifted his real estate business to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where PTI was in the government for the last five years.

Speaking on the matter of the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution case, Khan said that he will accept the decision of the court.

“If SC declared us guilty, we will go to the jail,” he said, adding his firm had sold only one property to EOBI in Lahore out of the 18 properties it had bought and made no illegalities in the deal. He also said that TV anchors were unnecessarily criticising him in this regard.