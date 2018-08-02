Waiver to India by US to further erode non-proliferation norms: Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday described the recent US decision to waive individual licensing requirements for export of high-technology weapons exports to India as a disturbing continuation of policies of discrimination and exceptionalism which would further erode the longstanding non-proliferation norms.

Responding to media queries, the Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal underscored the serious implications on strategic stability arising from the cumulative effect of several civilian nuclear cooperation agreements between India and members of export control regimes, the latest of which is the recent licensing waivers.

He said that Pakistan believes all states have the right to acquire and use advanced and dual-use technologies for socio-economic development under appropriate safeguards and without discrimination.

Pakistan urges faithful adherence by all to the letter and spirit of relevant international treaties and export control regimes, the spokesperson said, adding, Pakistan also calls on all states to carefully review their strategic export control policies that directly impinge on national security of Pakistan and undercut stated goals of preserving strategic stability in the region.

He further said that disavowal of established legal and normative frameworks regulating strategic goods and technologies only undermines the global rules-based order.