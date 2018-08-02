VIDEO: Marriyam Aurangzeb reacts to Tallal’s disqualification

A video of former minister for information and broadcasting, Marriyam Aurangzeb, has caught the attention of social media users wherein the former minister reacts to the news of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Tallal Chaudhry’s conviction in the contempt of court case.

Earlier on Thursday, the top court handed down a guilty verdict to former minister of state for interior Tallal Chaudhry in a contempt of court case which subsequently left him disqualified to contest elections for a period of five years under Article 63 (1) (g) of the Constitution.

In a video circulating on social media, a reporter from a private news channel sought Marriyum’s opinion on the court’s sentence. To which, Marriyam expressed surprise, asking: “has the verdict been announced?”

The reporter further elaborated on the sentence handed down to Tallal by the apex court, the former minister looked shocked.

WATCH VIDEO:

In June this year, the apex court had taken a similar suo motu notice against former federal privatisation minister and PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz for contempt and sentenced him “till rising of the court”.

The verdict had automatically disqualified Aziz from the National Assembly (NA) and barred him from contesting the recently held general polls.