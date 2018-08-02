Shaheen Airline aircraft to bring back Pakistanis stranded in China

KARACHI: Shaheen Air International will bring back Pakistani passengers from Guangzhou, China via flight NL 892 and NL 891 on August 3, 2018.

This was stated by Shaheen Air International Marketing Director Zohaib Hassan. He further added, “Reports about arresting of Passengers due to visa expiry are baseless. All the passengers are safe and sound. We have provided them with accommodation and food and they are being looked after well. After getting permission from Civil Aviation Authority CAA), our flight NL 892 will depart on August 3 from Lahore at 3 am and reach Guangzhou in the afternoon at 12 pm (CST).

“The same flight bearing number NL 891 will pick Pakistani passengers and depart from Guangzhou at 2 pm and reach Lahore airport at 6 pm,” he said.