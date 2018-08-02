Several medical colleges across Punjab refuse to induct MD, MS students

LAHORE: The first structured scheme introduced by the Punjab government so that Doctor of Medicine (MD)/Master of Surgery (MS)/Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) and Fellow of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (FCPS) students could be treated equally but medical colleges have refused to provide training to students seeking an MD/MS postgraduate programme, reported a local media outlet..

Trainee students after being selected via the Central Induction Policy (CIP) are referred to medical colleges’ heads but complaints have been recieved that medical schools were not entertaining the students being referred to them, according to an official.

Several medical colleges including the Sahiwal Medical College have complained that they refused to induct MS/MD students because the colleges’ MD/MS programmes had still not been granted recognition by the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) and the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).