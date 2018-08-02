Security beefed up around PTI chief’s Bani Gala residence, shade cloth installed

ISLAMABAD: In order to save the prime minister-in-waiting from prying eyes, shade cloth has been installed around Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence.

The required instructions were issued to authorities concerned after a security audit of the PTI chief’s house which had been conducted earlier.

The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chiefs were also directed to increase security measures around PTI Chairman Khan’s residence.

An official said, “The National Counter-Terrorism Authority has issued at least four security alerts for Imran Khan since the election.”