Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif dazzle on the ramp for Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra’s fashion shows are always one to look out for. The ace designer always brings glamour and star power to his shows which make for a visual treat.

Manish debuted his new collection at a star-studded show on Wednesday in Mumbai with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as his showstoppers. And as it would have been, both the stars dazzled the ramp and shone like stars in the sky.

Manish dressed Katrina in beige-brown lehenga with silver embellishments. The top was heavily adorned and the outfit was completed with a flowing cape-jacket on her shoulders. Her hair was left in loose waves and the look completed with glowy, peachy makeup.

Salman, on the other hand, wore a black bandhgala with black shalwar.

The set was elaborately done, complete with a staircase.

Speaking on why he chose Salman and Katrina as his showstoppers, Manish said, “While they have established themselves as great superstars, they are both humble and exude a subtle elegance, which reflects in their fashion choices. Speaking of being opposites, while Katrina embodies the soft femininity and grace, Salman has always been a man of free will, with his rugged charm and elan.”

Katrin and Salman recently shared the screen in the blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai and are all set to appear together again Bharat, in which Katrina replaced Priyanka Chopra.