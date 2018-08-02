Rs 569m spent on carpeting, maintenance of Islamabad roads during 2017-18

Mayor inaugurates carpeting of 7th Avenue, Islamabad’s busiest thoroughfare

ISLAMABAD: Machinery Pool Organisation (MPO) Directorate of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has carried out repair/maintenance and carpeting of 206 kilometres on different roads in Islamabad in the year 2017-2018.

During the inauguration of the carpeting and repair/maintenance of 7th Avenue, Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz was present who inspected the ongoing repair work on the Avenue.

It was reported that the procedure was carried out by utilising available resources, heavy machinery, human resource and asphalt plant.

Moreover, the total cost incurred was Rs569 million; however, if the same was carried out at external contractor rates it would have cost around Rs900 million, thus, saved the nation almost Rs331 million.

On this occasion, MPO Director Umer Sagheer apprised the Mayor that “repair/maintenance is currently being carried out on both sides of 7th Avenue which would be completed within 10 days”.

As the 7th Avenue is the busiest in the city, the MPO director was instructed to complete the process within the given span of time, so that traffic issues in the vicinity could be eradicated.

Moreover, the MPO director was also asked to ensure safety and precautionary measures in order to avoid any untoward incident.

During the current financial year, repair/maintenance and carpeting of 82 kilometres on different roads are expected to be carried out, which would save Rs97 million.

The MPO director said, “The Directorate has been tasked to complete the target within 186 days and no extension in this regard would be given,” adding, that “the expenditure amounting to Rs495 million will be incurred on the repair/maintenance process of the 82km”.

It was further reported that by not hiring external contractors Rs297 million are being saved.