PTI seeks BNP-M’s support for govt in centre

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) delegation on Thursday met with Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Chief Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal at Balochistan House to seek support to form the central government.

PTI leaders Naeemul Haque and Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind were part of the delegation who met with Mengal. Moreover, according to media reports, PTI invited him for a one-on-one meeting the party’s Chairman Imran Khan.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BNP-M announced that two committees were formed to negotiate with parties which had representation in the Balochistan Assembly. This was done to get the support and field their candidate for the office of chief minister.

The BNP-M secured seven provincial assembly seats and three seats from the National Assembly during the July 25 polls.