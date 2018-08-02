PTI retains seat over PML-N’s Abid Sher Ali in NA-108 recount

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Farrukh Habib on Thursday retained the seat of NA-108, Faisalabad 8 over Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Abid Sher Ali.

A vote recount was conducted in the constituency on Abid Sher Ali’s request.

As per Form 47 issued by the returning officer (RO) after the recount, PTI’s Habib received 112,029 votes while 110,828 votes were cast in favour of the PML-N leader.

According to initial results announced following the July 25 election, Habib’s vote count was at 112,740 while Abid Sher Ali had managed to bag 111,529.

Following the announcement of recounting results, PTI workers celebrated outside the RO’s office and distributed sweets.

Abid Sher Ali, a relative of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, held the responsibility of water and power minister in the Sharifs’ government.