PTI prepares comprehensive plan to meet economic challenges

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister-in-waiting Asad Umar has said that his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has prepared a comprehensive plan to meet the economic challenges facing Pakistan.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said that the PTI government will constitute an Economic Council and a Business Advisory Council for resolving economic issues of the country.

He said that Pakistan’s current economic condition has plummeted to a new low which requires the consideration of all available options, including going to the International Monetary Fund.

However, he said that the party will craft such policies in its tenure through which Pakistan will avoid knocking at IMF’s door in the future.

Asad Umar reiterated his party’s stance not to compromise on matters of national security. Responding to a question, he said that circular debts will not soar if state-institutions are strengthened.

The finance minister-in-waiting said that the government’s role in the economy is of a facilitator and the role of private sector is vital for restoring and uplifting it.