PTI candidate defeated by ANP candidate after vote recount in PK-70

PESHAWAR: Following a vote recount in the PK-70 constituency of Peshawar on Thursday, Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Khush Dil Khan emerged victorious against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Shah Farman.

The returning officer said, “The vote recount showed Khush Dil Khan in a lead with a margin of 187 votes.”

Earlier, during the July 25 polls, Shah Farman had emerged as the winner with a mere 47 vote difference over Khan.

However, the ANP candidate had sought a recount in the constituency. Following the recount, ANP’s position in the KP Assembly stands at seven seats as opposed to PTI’s 65 seats.

Shah Farman was the former provincial minister and won from the PK-71 constituency in the 2018 General Election.

Meanwhile, Khush Dil Khan had previously served as deputy speaker of the KP Assembly.