PML-N’s top brass arrives at Adiala Jail to meet Nawaz, Maryam

Shehbaz likely to meet Nawaz before attending Thursday’s APC

RAWALPINDI: Several Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Thursday arrived at Adiala Jail to meet convicted former prime minister (PM) and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

The leaders scheduled to meet the former PM and his daughter include former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, former foreign minister Khawaja Asif, former foreign affairs special assistant on to the PM Tariq Fatemi, former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair, former defence minister Khurram Dastgir, Saira Afzal Tarar, Chaudhary Tanvir, Javed Hashmi and Pervaiz Rasheed.

Nawaz’s brother, former Punjab chief minsiter (CM) and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is also likely to meet the incarcerated former PM.

Shehbaz’s meeting with Nawaz is likely to occur before the former attends an All Parties Conference (APC) summoned by opposition parties against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s electoral victory.

Earlier, Nawaz had been shifted back to the jail after a brief stay at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) because his health had reportedly deteriorated in jail.

Earlier on July 13, an accountability court had found Nawaz and Maryam guilty in the Avenfield properties reference and sentenced them to 10 years and seven years in jail respectively.