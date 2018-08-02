PML-N to protest after taking oaths: Shehbaz

LAHORE: President Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif said they would protest against rigging in the general elections after taking oaths in the National Assembly.

Speaking to a private TV channel, he said that he briefed Nawaz Sharif about rigging in elections, adding that the former premier was quite hopeful. He said they would record their protest against the rigging after taking oaths and Nawaz Sharif has been briefed about it.

The PML-N president was of the opinion that nation would not forgive them if they didn’t raise voice against the rigging. He said no one can steal credit of Nawaz Sharif for overcoming the energy crisis and making the country nuclear power.

On the other hand, the PML-N is thinking to record protest in the house instead of roads and would inform the APC in this regard.