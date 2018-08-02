PML-N fails to attract 29 independent MPAs-elect

Though PML-N needed only twenty members-elect of the Punjab Assembly, being the majority party with 129 seats, to retain its parliamentary strength, it could not win over a single MPA-elect out of 29 despite being in absolute power in the past decade.

As of Wednesday, PTI had received the support of as many as 180 lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly to form its government in the province. The tally rose from 123 with the joining of 23 independent MPAs-elect (member of provincial assembly) out of 29 and alliance with other parties.

One MPA-elect has joined ranks of Pervez Elahi’s PML-Q whereas six are expected to join the ruling party for it is the best option for any independent-elect MPA in Punjab. PTI’s alliance with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid has further strengthened after the decision to nominate Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as speaker of Punjab Assembly. If elected, he will be resuming the post for second time as 17th speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

Political observers pointed out that Ch Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz have an old grudge with the Sharifs. In May 2009, Sharifs encouraged a forward group of 26 Punjab Assembly members elected on PML-Q tickets and promoted defections by horse trading.

Observers also noted that 23 PML-N MPAs-elect did not attend parliamentary party meeting called by Shahbaz Sharif despite personal requests by Hamza Shahbaz to attend the meeting to show unity in the party.

Observers say PML-N has emerged the second most popular party of the country by winning 64 National Assembly and 129 provincial Assembly seats. However, the political future of the party is still insecure and it is now calling an all-parties conference (APC) where PPP-led by Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari are calling the shots.