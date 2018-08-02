Pir predicted I would be assassinated after becoming PM, IK allegedly told Indian TV host

As Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is set to take oath as prime minister of Pakistan on August 11, a rather chilling tweet, by Indian TV host, Simi Grewal, got the attention of PTI workers and followers on social media.

In the, now deleted, tweet Grewal wrote: “#ImranKhan I am deeply ambivalent about the victory. It is a poisoned chalice! Many years ago @ImranKhanPTI told me that a pir had predicted he will become PM of Pakistan-and will be assassinated-Seems Imran wanted it..despite the cost. It’s sad.

The social media reacted to the tweet as one wrote: “@ImranKhanPTI, your life, your presence is precious and your security is and must be yours, your party’s first, top most priority. Don’t repeat the mistake that B.B did and what cost Pakistan paid should not be forgotten. If u love ur country, love urself 1st!”

@ImranKhanPTI, your life, your presence is precious and your security is and must be yours, your party’s first, top most priority. Don’t repeat the mistake that B.B did and what cost Pakistan paid should not be forgotten. If u love ur country, luv urself 1st! https://t.co/5QyS578Tbg — Sandhya. (@SandhyaAlam) July 29, 2018

Another Imran Khan fan wrote: “If life was like “IN TIME” movie I would give all my life to @ImranKhanPTI until the last second. Your tweet was so depressing. Thanks for deleting it.”

If life was like “IN TIME” movie I would give all my life to @ImranKhanPTI until the last second. Your tweet was so depressing. Thanks for deleting it. — cK™® 🇵🇰 (@changaizkh) July 31, 2018

Thanking Grewal for deleting the tweet, one wrote: “@Simi_Garewal Thanks for deleting that depressing tweet Maam, you have no idea how much Imran Khan means to us, we are even willing to give our life away for him and to protect him. May God bless Imran Khan and keep him safe.”

@Simi_Garewal Thanks for deleting that depressing tweet Maam, you have no idea how much Imran Khan means to us, we are even willing to give our life away for him and to protect him. May God bless Imran Khan and keep him safe. — ImranAhmed-PTI (@ImranInc) July 30, 2018

Another wrote: “U have no idea how much worried I am after seeing the tweet of Simi. For God’s sake Imran, have some security with you. Pakistan cant afford to lose you. May Allah protect you.”

U have no idea how much worried i am after seeing the tweet of simi.

For God’s sake imran, have some security with you. Pakistan cant afford to lose you.

May Allah protect you. — syedmahmad94 (@isyedmahmad) July 29, 2018

Recalling the cost Pakistan had to pay after the assassination of Benazir, one user wrote: ”