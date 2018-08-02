PIA staffer returns £7,500 misplaced by businessman

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) staffer returned £7,500 misplaced by a Pakistani businessman travelling to London.

PIA Spokesperson Mashood Tajwar said that Zahid Shakir was travelling to London on Wednesday when he forgot his wallet on the aircraft.

Khalid Bashir of the company alerted Station Manager Sajid Khan who returned the wallet to Shakir.

Sajid Khan said, “We contacted him and I personally returned his belongings. He was extremely grateful.”

“We are mostly painted in a negative light, but you cannot downplay our honesty here,” he added.

Earlier, the national flag-carrier had made headlines after an Islamabad-Gilgit flight was piloted by two women in June.

“The flight to Gilgit is very challenging and requires a lot of precision and technique. Our dynamic duo, Captain Maryam Masood and First Officer Shumaila Mazhar make it look so easy as they fly through the mountains celebrating the beauty of our northern areas! Way to go!!” the airline had said in a tweet.