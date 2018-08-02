PHC highlights issue of growing drug addiction in Pakistan: report

PESHAWAR: The growing drug addiction, especially the use of ‘crystal meth’ in the country has become a major concern that was highlight by the Peshawar High Court and asked the federal and provincial governments to submit reports about steps that can be taken to rehabilitate addicts and control drug trafficking.

According to a local media report, Justice Qaiser Rasheed and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, while hearing the petition asked Additional Advocate General Rabnawaz Khan to produce “a report on behalf of the social welfare department about the funds allocated for the treatment of drug addicts, the rehabilitation centres and the doctors working there”.

Moreover, Deputy Attorney General Tariq Mansoor was also asked to file a report on behalf of the narcotics division about “the steps taken for checking drug trafficking and the growing use of crystal meth”.

The government and police representatives told the court that the use of crystal meth can be deadly and that the drug traffickers get bail from courts easily, due to ‘flaws in the Control of Narcotics Substance Act’.

The petition was filed by citizen Mohammad Waseem, who sought the court’s orders for different government functionaries to take stern measures against drug traffickers and provide proper treatment to drug addicts in the provincial capital’s hospitals and rehabilitation centres.

The court further called for amendments to the relevant laws for awarding harsh punishments for the drug traffickers.