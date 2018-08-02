Pakistani entrepreneur launches ‘Khan Meter’ to monitor PTI’s 100-day agenda

A website called the ‘Khan Meter’ has been launched to monitor Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s performance as the country’s top leader in light of PTI’s 100 days plan, reported a local media outlet.

Pakistani social entrepreneur Salman Saeed launched the website and got his inspiration from the Obamametre.

The website provides a detailed breakdown of the promises that the PTI chief had made and they have been divided further into seven categories; economy, agriculture, water, society, security, governance and federation.

Salman, while talking on a morning show, said, “Those who have voted for Imran Khan and his party are active now to keep an eye on their performance after they form the government in the federation.”

Salman also said, “I am working on extending it to five years and getting all the points they plan to work on from their 2018 election’s manifesto.”