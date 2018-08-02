No foreign dignitaries invited for Imran’s swearing-in: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhary on Thursday said that no foreign dignitaries will be invited for oath-taking ceremony of PM-elect Imran Khan.

Talking to media about preparations of oath-taking ceremony, Chaudhary said Imran Khan has directed that the ceremony should be “very simple and not ostentatious”.

“We will not invite any foreign dignitaries,” he said.

He, however, added that some foreign friends of Imran Khan will be invited to the event. “Few of Imran Khan’s foreign friends will be invited and the ceremony will be purely a national event,” he said.

The PTI leader also told media Imran Khan will take oath as 20th prime minister of Pakistan in President House in Islamabad.

A day earlier, Fawad Chaudhary remarked that personalities invited to the ceremony include former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bollywood actor Amir Khan.