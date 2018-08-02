NAB arrests people involved in embezzling public fund, illegal allotment of housing society plots

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi investigation team has arrested the accused involved in corruption, allotment of plots, embezzlement of society funds and illegal award of contracts for development work thus causing a loss of billions to the public.

The accused persons namely Ministry of Commerce Employees Cooperative Housing Society (MOCECHS) President, Rana Ghulam Farid, MOCECHS Ex-Vice President Syed Amir Hussain Shah, MOCECHS General Secretary Mazhar Hussain, ex-Executive Member Muhammad Akram Awan, MOCECHS Member Development Committee Muhammad Arshad, CEO Sunshine Real Estate Marketing (Pvt) Limited and Property Dealer Khushnawaz have been arrested from Islamabad.

As per details, multiple complaints have been received regarding an allegation of misuse of authority in the award of development contracts, allotment of plots and embezzlement of society funds against the management of the society.

The investigation revealed that accused Rana Ghulam Fareed, the then MOCECHS president in connivance and collaboration with others illegally accommodated and awarded the contract of consultancy services to Naveed Aslam & Associates without competitive bidding in gross violation bylaws of the society.

The society has received millions of rupees from members whereas, the same has been embezzled by the accused persons instead of spending on purchase of land and development works of the society. Moreover, accused persons also illegally allotted plots without balloting.

The investigation also revealed that Rana Ghulam Fareed in connivance with other accused persons transferred dozens of files amounting millions of rupees on bogus cheques as well as double allotments.

Furthermore, Rana Ghulam Fareed in connivance and collaboration with other accused persons was also involved in the transfer of 94x memberships on the basis of fake and bogus documents and without the knowledge of owners.

It is also established from the available evidence that accused persons in connivance with each other have committed an offence of the cheated public at large and criminal breach of trust under the provision of NAO, 1999.

The accused were produced by investigation officer Mubashir Karim before the Accountability Court, Rawalpindi on and a seven-day physical remand has been granted to NAB for further investigation.

Rawalpindi NAB DG Irfan Naeem Mangi said that in light of the directions of NAB Chairman Justice Javad Iqbal, all out efforts are being made to recover the looted money from swindlers and corrupt individuals.