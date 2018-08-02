Muqam appears before NAB investigation team

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial President Amir Muqam on Thursday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) investigation team in a corruption probe.

Muqam who is accused of owning assets disproportionate to his declared means of income was summoned by the NAB on July 12. Although, he sought time till elections for appearing before the investigators.

He was summoned again by the bureau on Wednesday where he told the media that he “hopes to be exonerated by NAB”.

Moreover, Muqam further stated that NAB had given him a question sheet in which they have ‘inquired about his assets details’, adding, that he has been in the business of construction since 1989 and that he has assets in billions which are known to all.

Furthermore, the former advisor to the PM said he has submitted all the details to NAB along with dates as for when he undertook each project.

Last month, the PML-N leader had asked for more time to appear before the anti-graft body after having been summoned. He had informed NAB that he was unable to appear before it due to his engagements pertaining to his election campaign.

NAB has accused Muqam of purchasing properties in Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar.

Muqam contested the 2018 General Election from two National Assembly constituencies and two provincial assembly constituencies — NA-2, NA-29, PK-2 and PK-4 — but was unable to win any seat.