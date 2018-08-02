Islamabad police arrest 4,869 criminals, recover valuables worth Rs 354.8m in 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police arrested 4,869 criminals including 886 absconders and recovered valuables worth more than Rs 354.8 million from them in the current year.

Islamabad Police spokesman said that under the directions of Senior Superintendent Police Islamabad Najeebur Rahman Bugvi, all police officials accelerated efforts in tracing theft and burglary cases and provided maximum relief to the citizens by resolving their problems.

In compliance with these directions, the heads of all police stations looked after the performance of their subordinates especially investigation officers probing various cases. Owing to renewed efforts during the current year, police arrested 380 persons involved in 214 dacoity cases and recovered looted or snatched valuables worth Rs 35 million from them including gold ornaments and cash.

Police officials completed the investigation on 4,689 cases and submitted their challans in relevant court. A total of 278 burglary cases were resolved besides the arrest of 438 burglars and recover of valuables worth more than Rs 86.6 million.

In all, 114 vehicles worth Rs 98.9 million were recovered from 86 car lifters involved in 124 cases while 89 bike lifters involved in 75 cases were held besides recovery of motorbikes worth Rs 4.46 million from them.

The police also arrested 95 persons for their alleged involvement in 108 cases of tempering vehicles and recovered 102 vehicles worth Rs 129.8 million from them.

During a special crackdown against absconders, police arrested 413 proclaimed offenders and 473 court absconders.

The nabbed offenders were wanted in cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and snatching valuables.

Police apprehended 626 persons for possessing illegal weapons and recovered 24 Kalashnikovs/rifles, 613 pistols and 5,002 rounds from them.

A total of 845 persons were held for having narcotics and liquor while 746 cases were registered against them besides recovery of 200 kilogrammes hashish, 30 kilogrammes gram heroin and 14,924 wine/liquor bottles.

Islamabad police launched crackdown against those involved in immoral activities and arrested 199 men and 237 women after registering 78 cases against them.

To ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens, a total of 132 combing/search operations were conducted.

During the same period, the legal action was taken against 6,193 professional alm-seekers while 14 blind murder cases were resolved and 27 alleged killers were nabbed.

A total of 391 other criminals were also held for their involvement in crime cases of various natures.

SSP Operations Najeebur Rahman Bugvi said the police officers and ‘jawans’ remained firm in their mission against the activities of mischievous elements and emerged successful during the ongoing year. He urged the police officials to adopt decent and polite attitude as it helps in inculcating friendly police ecology and resolving most of the problems.

He also directed for effective crackdown against drug peddlers and requested police officials for effective patrolling to check street crime and dacoity or snatching incidents.

The SSP Operations appreciated the overall performance and directed for effective policing measures in the city.