Interim high-ups decide on heavy agenda in 10th CDA meeting

–SC case against deputationists, mechanism for monitoring of new housing societies approved

ISLAMABAD: On his way out, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Ishrat Ali on Thursday convened a board meeting with a loaded agenda comprising 14 points, including the controversial ones like Supreme Court (SC) case against deputationists, restoration of Safa Gold Mall and finalisation of modalities pertaining to post-cancellation scenario, amendment in the quota of the post of director housing societies among other agendas.

It is pertinent to mention here that since the wrapping up of the previous government and during the entire term of interim government the state of affairs at CDA remained of stop-gap nature. Chairman Ishrat Ali and five members, including finance engineering, planning and development, estate and admin kept themselves to day to day affairs as they remained indifferent to the seething issues like water woes, stalled sectors, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references and persistent ire of SC pertaining to deputationists remained intact.

The first item on agenda, pertaining to the finalising the introduction of Policy for Condemnation & Auction of unserviceable, confiscated material, machinery equipment and vehicles was approved. It is pertinent to mention that losses accrued to the civic agency run in millions due to wastage of expired material, useless and outdated vehicles, and expenditures on maintenance. With the passing of policy, the civic agency aims to reduce its losses and find a source of revenue.

Another agenda pertaining to the SC case regarding deputationists’ qualification for the allotment of plots or not was deferred. Another important agenda is the monitoring of development work in private housing schemes. Despite CDA’s declaration that four housing Societies located in Zone-IV are illegal and issuance of a public notice, these schemes were advertised and marked without any approval of CDA. However, the said schemes, including Ghori Town, Rehman Residentia, Akbar Enclave and JS Block continue business as usual.

The CDA chairman disapproved the idea of hiring a private consultant and asked the Planning and Design to establish a separate directorate to oversee development in housing societies.

Also, the board approved the adoption of the policy for appointment against Prime Minister Assistance Package as per directions of Wafaqi Mohtasib for sons/daughters of employees who died during service or being retired on medical grounds. Along with the revision of payment plan for installments of Park Enclave scheme, Phase II Block A, Islamabad.

The Safa Gold Mall finalisation of modalities regarding post-cancellation scenario was also considered, however, sources did not confirm whether this agenda was approved or not. The project got the approval of three basements, Ground floor plus seven floors and top floor with a total covered area of 393,344 square feet. Following the suit, Emporium F-10 got the approval of ground plus 4 floors and built 6 stories. All these illegalities happened due to giving favour to one building of Avari. The Avari Hotel got the approval of building plan with two basements, and 24 floors with the total covered area of 76,397 square feet.

The meeting was attended by CDA Chairman Ishrat Ali along with members from administration, finance, planning, engineering and other officers from relevant formations.