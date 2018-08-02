Imran Khan is number seven on Twitter’s list of most followed world leaders

Following his party’s victory in the July 25 elections, Imran Khan, who is likely to become Pakistan’s 20th prime minister is among ten most followed world leaders on Twitter.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has 8.17 million followers on Twitter making him the seventh most followed world leader on the social networking website.

Imran’s name is above Canada’a Justin Trudeau, France’s Emanuel Macron and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu on the list.

The cricketer-turned-politician’s popularity on social media has been no secret. Khan has enjoyed a massive popularity on social media and his party has been extremely active on social media.

US President Donald Trump tops the list followed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump has almost 53.4 million users following his impulsive and frequently contentious tweet sprees while Modi has 43.3 million.

Pope Francis is the third most followed world leader with 17.7 million followers.

Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Jordan’s Queen Rania Al Abdullah and Indonesian President Joko Widodo stand on the fourth, fifth and sixth place with 13.1 million, 10.6 million and 10.2 million followers respectively.