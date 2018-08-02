Huge difference between manufacturing, selling costs of medicine irks Senate body

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services was irked due to the difference between the manufacturing costs of medicines and subsequently their retail prices.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s leader (MQM) and Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services Chairman Senator Mian Ateeq Shaikh said, “As per the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan’s (DRAP) records, a medicine manufactured at a cost of just Rs42 is sold in the market for Rs511 and another medicine’s [manufacturing] cost is Rs50, but it is sold for Rs750.”

The Senate body’s members were also annoyed with media reports that revealed that the prices of at least 10,000 medicines had been increased.