Foundation of new Pakistan laid with PTI’s victory: Sh Rasheed

LAHORE: Awami Muslim League (AML) President Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Thursday said that foundation of a new Pakistan had been laid with the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the July 25 elections.

Addressing a press conference here, he congratulated the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on holding successful, peaceful and transparent elections and said, “My aim has been achieved and I am not desirous of getting any ministry.”

He said that his mission was to send thieves and robbers behind bars and it had been completed. “Only recovery is left now,” he added.

The AML chief also said that he had full confidence in the leadership of PTI chief Imran Khan, adding that his opponents wanted him to be disqualified, but with the grace of Allah, he had won the elections.

“Imran Khan has set up a political nursery of the country and it is a blessing that protocol culture has been eliminated from Pakistan,” he said, adding that everyone who had been defeated was crying rigging.

He claimed that he had proofs of corruption against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the LNG scandal, which could shake the country.

To a question, he said that he did not go to Bani Gala as he had enjoyed ministries for eight times and added that he had no desire for wealth, fame or ministry. “I am shifting to the poor settlement from Lal Haveli so that I can feel the pain of the poor,” he added.

“I am the voice of the poor and reflection of people’s power,” he said.