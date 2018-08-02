FO summons Indian deputy high commissioner, condemns ceasefire violations

–Indian troops martyr two youth Kupwara

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday in Mandal sector, resulting in the martyrdom of one innocent civilian named Nusrat Bibi in Ghasla village.

The Indian forces along the LoC and the working boundary (WB) are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons. In 2018 so far, the Indian forces have carried out more than 1,400 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the WB, resulting in the martyrdom of 30 innocent civilians while injuring 121 others.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1,970 ceasefire violations.

The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

Dr Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the WB. He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Earlier, a woman engaged in grass cutting was martyred by the Indian forces near the LoC in village Ghasla of Leepa.

The incident caused panic in the area.

As per media reports, Nusrat Bibi was busy in grass cutting when the Indian forces opened fire on her with a small weapon on Thursday morning.

The fire hit the stomach of the woman leaving her critically injured.

Local people took her to the hospital but she succumbed to her injuries on the way. Later, the funeral prayers of the martyred lady were offered in her native village.

A large number of people participated in her funeral prayers.

INDIAN TROOPS MARTYR TWO YOUTH IN KUPWARA:

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two youth in Kupwara district of IOK on Thursday.

The youth were martyred a violent cordon and search operation in Khumriyal area of the district. Meanwhile, Indian police arrested Hurriyat leaders Hakeem Abdul Rashid and Umar Aadil Dar in Islamabad town.

Protests are scheduled to be held in the occupied territory on Friday after Jummah prayers against the Indian government’s plan to abrogate Article 35-A of the Indian constitution. Call for the protests have been given by the Grand Mufti-designate Mufti Naserul Islam.

The joint resistance leadership and trade bodies have called for a shutdown on Sunday and Monday to protest the assault on the article.

Traders in Srinagar held a protest demonstration to condemn the Indian attempts to scrap special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Traders chanted slogans against the plan to abrogate Article 35A.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference at its executive council meeting in Srinagar said that the RSS-backed BJP government in New Delhi was hatching conspiracies to turn Muslim majority population into a minority in Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating all legal and constitutional barriers.

The High Court Bar Association, in its intervention application submitted to the Indian Supreme Court, made it clear that any amendment to the Indian constitution does not apply to Jammu and Kashmir. Jamaat-e-Islami in a statement announced to support the call for safeguarding the special status of Jammu and Kashmir guaranteed under Article 35-A and Article 370.

Meanwhile, Governor NN Vohra has removed the clause from the draconian Public Safety Act to allow the authorities to shift Kashmiris, detained under PSA, outside Jammu and Kashmir in jails in India. Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat Forum in a statement termed the move as anti-human and politically-motivated.