Drake’s viral Kiki Challenge is sending people to jail, putting their lives in danger

Canadian rapper Drake’s viral Kiki Challenge is going crazy and has people ending up in jail or getting injured.

The challenge involves jumping out of a moving car and dancing alongside it to Drake’s hit song In My Feelings.

Thousands of people and famous personalities have accepted this challenge, posting their videos to social media, which poses a risk and many have also been injured while attempting it.

There is a growing subset of videos that show failed attempts which include cars crashing into poles, being hit by other vehicles and people getting run down by cars coming from behind.

Police across the world including India, Spain, the US, Malaysia and United Arab Emirates have also begun to take action against participants and have warned that people caught trying it could face criminal charges.

Here are some of the challenges gone wrong:

