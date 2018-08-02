Despite LESCO claims, many parts of Lahore still without power

LAHORE: The citizens continued to suffer on Thursday due to power outage, despite Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) claims of restoring the electricity in 70 per cent area.

The provincial capital on Wednesday night witnessed a massive power breakdown, leaving citizens without electricity.

Although around late-night electricity started restoring, people faced a low voltage with heavy tripping causing harm to electronic appliances.

Earlier in the day, LESCO claimed to restore the power in over 70 per cent area of the city through load management, which was initiated from Kot Lakhpat Circuit, but many city areas were still without electricity, adding to the problems of citizens amid heat and humid weather.

Johar Town, Township, Green Town, Ichra, Wahdat Colony, Iqbal Town, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Sabzazar, Sanda, Muslim Town, Walton, Ghazi Road, Harbans Pura, Mughalpura, Walled City, Mall Road, Anarkali and many other areas were affected by the power outage.

The citizens complained that they tried reaching out to LESCO officials to inquire about the situation but they were not available.

On Wednesday, after the power outage, LESCO had said that a technical fault in 220kv grid station near Bund Road was the reason of power breakdown that deprived a large part of the city with electricity for hours.

“A circuit broke down in National Transmission Dispatch Company (NTDC) 220kv grid station at Bund Road Lahore, which has been repaired,” NTDC spokesperson had informed media, adding that soon after the fault, NTDC managed the alternate power means.

“The problem is fixed now,” the NTDC spokesman claimed.

Despite repeated attempts, no LESCO official was available for a comment.