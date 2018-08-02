CPNE announces to constitute its International Relations Committee

KARACHI: Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) President Arif Nizami on Thursday announced to constitute CPNE International Relations Committee (IRC).

A statement issued by CPNE Secretary General Dr Jabbar Khattak said that the approval of setting-up IRC was given during a recent meeting of Standing Committee of CPNE.

According to announcement, the purpose of IRC would be to establish and promote mutual coordination between member editors with regional and the international fraternity of editors, introducing new trends in media and to create awareness regarding impact of information technology utilisation and to establish contact and liaison with the organisations in the region countries as well as international organisations. The committee will be liable to inform the Standing Committee of CPNE about its decisions and recommendations.

Monthly Defence Journal Chief Editor Mr Ikram Sehgal has been appointed as IRC chairman, Chief Editor Kiran Digest Group Mr Aamer Mehmood as deputy chairman while Daily Pakistan Today Chief Editor Arif Nizami, Zia Shahid (Daily Khabrain), Tahir Farooq (Daily Ittehad), Dr JabbarKhattak (Daily Awami Awaz), Hamid Hussain Abidi (Daily Amn), AijazulHaq (Daily Express), Kazim Khan (Daily Times), Ghulam NabiChandio (Daily Pak), Abdul Rehman Mangrio (Daily Indus Post), Abdul Khalique Ali (Online News Agency), MuzaffarEjaz (Daily Jasarat), Ahmed Iqbal Baloch (Monthly Visionary), Bashir Ahmed Memon (Daily Nijat), FaqirManthar Mangrio (Daily Mehran), Shakeel Ahmed Turabi (SABAH News Agency), Ahmed Shafiq (Monthly Hospitality Plus), MianFazalEllahi (Monthly Diplomatic Focus) and Yahya Khan Sadozai (Daily Lead Pakistan) would be the members of committee.