CJP orders defaulters to repay 75pc of written-off loans’ principal amount

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday directed defaulting individuals and companies to pay at least 75 per cent of the principal amount of the written-off loans.

The top judge was hearing a case related to the illegal waivers of bank loans amounting to billions of rupees by influential companies and businesspersons.

The CJP also said that those persons who wish to comply with the court’s orders must inform the court about how long they will take to repay the amounts.

Justice Nisar also observed that the recovered amount will be used for the dams fund.

The CJP had earlier warned that cases of those who failed to comply with the apex court’s orders would be sent to banking courts.