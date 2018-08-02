CAA grants permission to Shaheen Air for return of stranded Pakistanis from China

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday granted ‘special permission’ to Shaheen Air International to bring back 300 Pakistanis stranded in the Chinese port city of Guangzhou.

According to media reports, a CAA spokesperson said that the airline is in debt of over Rs1.5 billion and is only allowed to operate for the Hajj flights.

Moreover, the stranded passengers appealed to the Pakistani government to help them come home.

Most of the passengers hail from Chaman district of Balochistan and have been stranded at the Guangzhou airport after the flight was cancelled on July 29 and the airline was barred from landing any plane at the airport as heavy taxes have been imposed on the airline.

The airline has refunded the tickets to the passengers, however, the passengers complained that all the other flights cost a lot more than the price they have been refunded.

In an earlier report, a passenger was reported as saying, “Around 30 passengers whose visas expired are yet to be provided with an immigration letter by the government.”

Pakistani consulate officials in Guangzhou have made contact with the passengers and claimed that the issue will be resolved soon.

Moreover, the passengers were reported as saying that “the operations were stopped without any prior notice and people from all walks of life are stranded at the airport”.

A passenger said that “the authorities promised to fly them out on August 2 and August 5 but both of those flights were cancelled”.

On June 22, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) briefly sealed off the central office of Shaheen Air in Karachi, over non-payment of Rs910 million in Federal Excise Duty (FED).

According to the revenue authority, the office was ordered to be reopened after the private airline provided it with two cheques worth Rs910 million.

Prior to that, the central office of the airline was sealed off after talks between FBR officials and Shaheen Air administration failed.

Earlier in May, the FBR had asked CAA to suspend Shaheen’s local flight operations over failure to pay the FED.