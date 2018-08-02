Blackout in Lahore as more than 50 feeders trip

LAHORE: More than half of Lahore on Wednesday night plunged into darkness after at least 50 feeders of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped.

Areas affected included Bund Road, Shadman, Township, Johar Town, Sabzazar, Green Town, Multan Road and others.

According to reports, steps are underway for power resumption.

A similar power breakdown in May 2017 had deprived most of Punjab when electric supply to several cities, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and Bahawalpur had been suspended for several hours. The breakdown was a result from tripping of the Guddu-Muzaffargarh power line, which led to faults at Tarbela and Guddu power stations, as well as other power plants.