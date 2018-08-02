Bilawal should support Imran, Zardari should’ve stayed out of NA: Makhdum Ahmed Mehmud

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Southern Punjab chapter President and former governor Makhdum Ahmed Mehmud advised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto to support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for the next five years and said that PPP Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari should not have contested the recent general polls for a National Assembly (NA) seat.

He said, “Now, we should think about Pakistan and I wish Imran Khan completes his five-year term as prime minister.”

He added that Bilawal’s entry into the NA was a good sign for democracy in the country.

“Previously he [Zardari] would summon the meetings of NA as the president and now he would sit in that very assembly as an ordinary member,” the former governor also said.