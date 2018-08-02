Balochistan MPA-elect from Quetta not a Pakistani

Quetta deputy commissioner (DC) on Thursday informed the Balochistan High Court (BHC) that PB-26 Quetta-III winner Ahmed Ali Kohzad was not a Pakistani and failed to provide any documentary evidence of his nationality.

The deputy commissioner informed the court in a letter. The BHC was hearing a petition filed by Kohzad, a Hazara Democratic Party (HDP) candidate who has been declared the winner from PB-26.

Kohzad’s Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) was blocked by National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA) ahead of elections on suspicion of him being an Afghan refugee but he had been allowed to contest the election by the BHC after being barred by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from contesting.

A committee had been formed to probe into the case and its report, presented in court today, said that Kohzad was an intruder in a Pakistani family.

In the report submitted via his representative, the DC stated that Kohzad had been unable to prove his Pakistani nationality and had submitted no documentary evidence to this effect.

A two-member bench of the BHC, comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Abdullah Baloch, adjourned the hearing of the case until August 6 after the submission of the report.

Ahmed Ali Kohzad had received 5,117 votes against Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s (MMA) Wali Muhammad who had received 3,242 votes in July 25 polls.