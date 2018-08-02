Balochistan ministers inspect treatment of those injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA: Caretaker Balochistan ministers including Malik Khurram Shehzad, Dr Faiz Kakar, Imam Bakhsh and Farzana Karim Baloch inspected treatment facilities of Bhosa Mandi blast’s injured in Trauma Centre of Quetta civil hospital during visiting.

Information Minister Malik Khurram Shehzad, Health Minister Dr Faiz Kakar and other ministers were briefed about the treatment of injured victims by hospital sources, said press release issued here on Thursday.

While about 31 people have been killed and several others were injured in Bhosa Mandi’s suicide blast near Eastern Bypass on 25 July during the holding of general election day.

Concerned doctors are performing their responsibilities role to maintain examining injured patients on daily bases in the trauma centre, despite providing all amenities to them, said in a briefing.

At the moment, ministers also inquired after the health of injured people and met their relatives and assured them that the government would provide all facilities to the victims.

Provincial ministers expressed satisfaction on the performance of doctors in this regard.