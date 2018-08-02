At least 24 children injured in school van-truck collision

PESHAWAR: At least 24 children were injured in a collision between a school van and a truck in Peshawar’s Matni area on Thursday.

It was reported that nine children who were severely injured were shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital. Moreover, the hospital administration said that two of them are said to be in a critical situation.

In addition to that, 15 of the injured were administered first aid at the site and were shifted to the Government Nasrullah Khan Babar Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

The schools in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa re-opened on Wednesday after two and a half months of summer vacations.