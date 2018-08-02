APC to finalise future course of action today

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties on Thursday have gathered for the second round All-Parties Conference (APC) which is expected to conclude with a joint strategy for the opposition’s future course of action after the July 25 polls.

The APC is being held at National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s residence where delegations of the mainstream political parties will be present.

These include Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif, Senator Raja Zafarul Haq, Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal. From Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Khursheed Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Senator Sherry Rehman, Yousaf Raza Gilani, Senator Farhatullah Babar and Raja Pervez Ashraf will be present.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s (MMA) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Senator Sirajul Haq, Sajid Mir, Liaquat Baloch and Owais Noorani are in attendance.

In addition to that, Awami National Party’s (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s (PkMAP) Mahmood Khan Achakzai, National Party’s Senator Hasil Bizenjo, Pak Sarzameen Party’s (PPP) Mustafa Kamal and members of other opposition parties.

It was earlier reported that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto would also attend the conference. Moreover, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement will not be attending the APC since it has decided to support the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Centre.

According to media reports, the APC will finalise names of candidates for the posts of prime minister, speaker and deputy speaker as well as finalise a strategy regarding the oath-taking of the MNAs-elect.

It was also reported that “the parties are also expected to decide on a consensus candidate for the slot of the opposition leader in the National Assembly.”

With regards to alleged rigging in the July 25 polls, it had been stated that “the opposition parties will also issue a white paper and reiterate their call for the resignation of the chief election commissioner and other Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.” The ECP had already rejected the demand of the CEC’s resignation.

Earlier on Friday, the APC session convened by the MMA fizzled out without creating any ripples across the country’s political spectrum as PPP not only avoided the moot but also opposed boycotting the assemblies, as recommended by the APC in protest against alleged poll-rigging.

It had earlier been reported that “the PML-N is eyeing the position of the Punjab Assembly speaker and has sought the PPP’s support in this regard. In return, the PML-N has offered its support to get a PPP candidate elevated as the PA’s deputy speaker”.