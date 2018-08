KOHAT: Unknown assailants killed a man and injured two by indiscriminate firing in Jawaki area here Thursday.

According to police, the incident happened in a market situated in Jawaki area of Frontier Region Kohat.

The killed identified as Yar Shah was a worker of Awami National Party (ANP). His two friends were also injured in the firing.

Injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, police have registered the case against unknown attackers and investigation is underway.