Additional assistant commissioner shot dead in Tank

TANK: Additional Assistant Commissioner Karamatullah Kundi was shot dead by unknown gunmen Traffic Point in Tank on Thursday.

According to the police, Kundi was on his way to the office from his house when he was targeted and killed on the spot. The gunmen fled the crime scene.

Moreover, a passer-by was also injured during the incident and is currently under treatment at a nearby hospital.

Police officials told the media that “it appears to be a case of personal enmity,” adding that further investigations are underway.