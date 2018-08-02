Aamir Khan not coming for Imran Khan’s oath-taking

After much speculation and excitement, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has finally responded to the rumours and has revealed that he will not be coming to Pakistan for PM-elect Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony as he has not yet received an invitation.

In a recent interview with News 18, Aamir said, “No, I am not going to Pakistan and I haven’t got an invitation for Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony.”

He added that he is currently very busy with an event for the charity foundation that he is involved with.

“I am busy as I have a very big event for Paani Foundation, which I am preparing for. It’s a massive event with 10,000 villagers and is taking place on August 12,” Aamir said.

During a media event in late 2012, Aamir had told Imran Khan that he would visit Pakistan to celebrate his victory if he came into power.

“When you win the election, I will definitely come [to Pakistan] to celebrate your victory. And I will bring lots of Indians with me,” Aamir had said.

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday had said that Imran had extended an invitation to Indian sportsmen and Bollywood star Aamir Khan to attend the ceremony in which he will take oath as the country’s next prime minister.

While speaking to media in Islamabad, Fawad had remarked that those invited to the oath-taking ceremony include former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Navjot Sidhu.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s chairman oath-taking is reportedly set to take place on August 11.