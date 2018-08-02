KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court was told by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) that it had detected at least 69 foreign bank accounts of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Altaf Hussain and several other leaders, reported a local media outlet.

The FIA counter-terrorism wing (CTW) informed the ATC judge conerned that the money in these accounts had allegedly been collected via extortion and ransom after which it was deposited in bank accounts which are in the name of the Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF).

Moreover, KKF records were also taken into custody and were being scrutinised, the FIA CTW officials present in court said.

The FIA report regarding the issue read, “These amounts were further transferred to the personal accounts of the trustees of KKF, MQM accounts and other firms and subsequently those amounts were sent abroad to the accounts of the MQM UK, Simon and Simons in the UK and other accounts, including personal accounts of trustees.”

The progress report made by the FIA was taken on record by the ATC judge following which non-bailable arrest warrants were issued for MQM-London Chief Hussain.